Bhubaneswar: In a major move aimed at strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Odisha, the state government has prioritised the early operationalisation of two vital medical colleges – Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College & Hospital in Talcher, Angul, and the Government Medical College & Hospital in Phulbani, Kandhamal. A critical meeting to review the status and progress of these initiatives was conducted virtually Thursday. Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S led the discussion, which centered on the readiness of infrastructure and key operational factors for both medical colleges.

The meeting also addressed logistical concerns such as ensuring that medical buildings are fully functional, equipment is in place, and all remaining requirements are identified and resolved promptly. The primary objective is to secure National Medical Commission (NMC) approval for admitting 100 MBBS students in the academic year 2025-26. With the aim of accelerating the functionalisation process, the government has directed District Collectors and key officers from Angul and Kandhamal to conduct weekly meetings. These meetings will focus on eliminating delays and ensuring that all pending actions are completed swiftly, contributing to the expeditious launch of the medical colleges. The government’s concerted efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance healthcare access, particularly in areas that have long faced a shortage of medical services.

By fast-tracking the opening of these medical colleges, the state is reaffirming its commitment to improving healthcare facilities and providing high-quality medical education to aspiring students in the region. Once operational, the new medical colleges are expected to play a transformative role in both medical education and the delivery of healthcare services, positively impacting the well-being of the people of Odisha.