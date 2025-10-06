Hamirpur: Many villages in India still remain untouched by development, lacking basic infrastructure such as roads, which causes significant hardship for residents.

A video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, exposing the poor state of infrastructure. The video shows the death of a young man whose body is being carried to the cremation ground through a muddy road.

मुख्यमंत्री कहते हैं “उत्तर प्रदेश गड्ढा मुक्त हो चुका है”, लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि यहाँ श्मशान तक जाने का रास्ता भी दलदल में डूबा है। हमीरपुर के मौदहा तहसील क्षेत्र के अरतरा गाँव में शोक यात्रा घुटनों तक कीचड़ और दलदल से होकर गुज़री। वीडियो ने सरकार के ग्रामीण विकास और गड्ढा-मुक्त… pic.twitter.com/sVxq0xOKXz — Pushpendra Saroj (@Pushpendra_MP_) October 5, 2025

Even after 79 years of Independence, the roads remain in a deplorable condition.

The incident occurred in Artara village in Uttar Pradesh. The road leading to the cremation ground has become a major source of trouble for villagers. Rain and mud have made funeral processions extremely difficult. Villagers were forced to carry bodies and firewood on their shoulders through the muddy path. Mokshadham, located approximately one kilometer from Artara village, was built in 2011 for the convenience of local residents. However, despite 14 years passing, no road has been constructed to reach it, making it extremely difficult for villagers to conduct funeral processions, especially during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, village head Maheshwaridin Prajapati said that a letter has been sent to the MLA regarding the road to the cremation ground. However, villagers claim they have only received assurances so far, but no work has been done yet.