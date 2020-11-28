Bhubaneswar: All government offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 75 per cent strength of employees (all staffers including Group-A officers) during December.

The departments/ head of offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been given power to decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office.

However, essential offices and services such as Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) offices, police, fire services, health services, municipal services, etc will function in full strength.

Similarly, all officials and staffers involved in functioning of the Assembly will attend office on all days in view of the ongoing session.

Like the month of August, September, October and November, all the government offices across the state will continue to remain closed on Saturdays in December in view of Covid-19 pandemic, as per a notification issued by General Administration and Public Grievances department Saturday.

All government offices and employees have been instructed to strictly follow all precautionary measures issued by the department, it said. In case of detection of any Covid-19 case among the office employees, the concerned office will follow the protocol issued earlier.

The officers/staffers, who have been provided with VPN will continue to work from home, when not assigned roster duty. They must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature at short notice and be available on telephone at all times, read the order.