Angul: The State government has ordered to open quarantine homes in different panchayats and Sadar sub-divisional schools in Angul district. A total of 235 quarantine homes will be opened in Angul, District Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said.

Preparations are underway to open quarantine homes in at least one school in each of the 225 panchayats, while two to three homes are to be opened in each urban area. Arrangements will be made in the school which can house hundreds of people and will have facilities such as electricity, drinking water, food and toilets.

At first, the facilities will be set up for 300 people at Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya, 100 at Angul Girls’ High School and another 100 at Angul Town High School.

Foreigners from abroad or from outside the state are expected to leave their homes after 14 days in the quarantine room. If there are any coronavirus symptoms during the stay, arrangements have been made to keep them in the isolation ward opened at the district headquarter hospital (DHH).

