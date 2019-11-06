Bhubaneswar: Nearly 11 months after the conclusion of the Hockey World Cup in the city, the state government revealed the expenditures incurred for hosting the showpiece event in the state.

Replying to an RTI plea filed in June this year, sport and youth services department said it has spent Rs 66.98 crore for organising the international event at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16 last year.

As per the expenditure statement, the government spent a total Rs 66.98 crore for the event while the budgetary allocation for the event was Rs 82.5 crore. However, the department had put the total figure at Rs 59.59 crore in the provisional expenditure statement.

The government, which had claimed that the other activities including opening ceremony had been organised by Hockey India (HI) from their own resources, gave Rs 25 crore to International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Hl.

Rs 9.23 crore has been spent on media and publicity, Rs 18.89 crore spent on management of the event and the venue and Rs 3.83 crore on transportation of players and their officials.

For branding of the event in India and outside, the state government spent Rs 1.90 crore while Rs 1.41 crore was given for accommodation of players and other guests visiting the state during the event. Statutory expenses were worth Rs 84.96 lakhs as per the statement given by the sports and youth services department.

Interestingly, the department has not given details of utilisation of Rs 5.86 crore shown as miscellaneous expenditure.

The department has not replied to a question on details of the equipment (bought/rented) during the World Cup. It also did not answer to a query related to sale of tickets and amounts collected during the event.

Earlier, the state government had shown reluctance to share the financial cost incurred for organising the hockey extravaganza. Opposition parties and social activists had alleged financial irregularities in hoisting the event.