Bhubaneswar: With summer temperatures expected to rise above 40°C in several districts, the state government has initiated precautionary measures to protect labourers from the adverse effects of extreme heat. Labour & ESI department Principal Secretary Chithra Arumugam Wednesday wrote to all Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs), District Collectors, and other officials concerned, urging them to take proactive steps in safeguarding workers from heatwave conditions. Considering the potential rise in sunstroke cases, Arumugam stressed the need to reschedule work hours between April and June 15, ensuring that labourers avoid physically demanding tasks between 11am and 3pm, the hottest part of the day.

All executive agencies, including those under the state and Central governments, as well as private employers, have been advised to adjust working schedules accordingly. She emphasised that while productivity must be maintained, worker safety should be prioritised. Wherever possible, tasks should be carried out in the early morning or late afternoon without compromising wages. Industries like emergency and essential services where rescheduling isn’t feasible, employers and contractors must ensure necessary safety measures. These include ensuring adequate drinking water supply, ORS packets, shaded rest areas, and periodic breaks to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Health officials, including chief district medical officers (CDMOs), sub-divisional medical officers (SDMOs), and medical staff in primary and community health centers (PHCs/CHCs), will be kept on high alert to handle cases of sunstroke and dehydration. ESI dispensaries, which cater specifically to labourers, will play a crucial role in providing medical assistance. Additionally, awareness programmes will be conducted across industrial units and construction sites to educate workers about heat stress symptoms, precautions, and first aid measures, ensuring their safety throughout the peak summer months.