Chhatrapur: Frequent incursion of seawater into Rushikulya river and upto 10 km into the coast in Ganjam district has severely impacted irrigation and drinking water supply of the region. The tidal ingress has led to increased salinity level of Rushikulya river. While saline water is unsuitable for irrigation purpose, it is also unfit for human consumption. “Farmers are now facing an agrarian crisis as seawater ingress into the river has affected the irrigation,” said Simanchal Nahak of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha. Due to tidal incursion, Rushikulya river water has turned saline (from Ganjam estuary up to Kansariganda in Chhatrapur block). This has severely affected water supply and irrigation facilities in Ganjam NAC, Kainchapur, Malad, and Karapada panchayats of Ganjam block, and Potlampur panchayat of Chhatrapur block. Experts fear that at least 10 villages in these areas will bear the brunt of the tidal ingress. Frequent incursion of tidal waves is disturbing the region’s ecological balance. Environmentalist Arun Satapathy and others have stressed the urgency of resolving this issue.

However, the authorities are yet to take corrective measures. Ajit Kumar Pradhan, executive engineer of Irrigation department, explained that high tidal force is pushing seawater upstream, while accumulated silt and the sand dunes near the river mouth is obstructing the outflow of saline water.

As a result, brackish water remains in the riverbed longer than usual, seeping into irrigation canals and water supply pipelines. Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak has alerted Irrigation and Rural Water Supply department officials about the crisis. Similarly, former deputy speaker Ramachandra Panda has raised the issue with the chief engineer of the Rural Water Supply department.