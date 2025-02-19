Bhubaneswar: Senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department, the Higher Education Secretary, and the Police Commissioner, visited KIIT University Wednesday to investigate the alleged suicide of a Nepali student.

The visit comes amid increasing pressure and widespread criticism over the handling of the case.

The student’s death has sparked protests, with students demanding a transparent investigation and justice. A viral video shows a senior hostel staff member breaking the ventilation glass above the room and entering. Shortly after, the staff opens the door, allowing others, including hostel inmates, to rush in and find Prakriti Lamsal dead, allegedly after hanging herself from ceiling.

Earlier, Odisha government formed a high-level committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials have assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the probe’s findings.

On the other hand, senior leader Jaynarayan Mishra stated in the Odisha Assembly that action will be taken against former BJD MP Achyuta Samanta.