Bhubaneswar: The state government has successfully expedited the paddy procurement process for the current Kharif season, achieving significant progress towards meeting procurement targets. With an increasing number of registered farmers participating in the process, the government has effectively streamlined the procurement procedure.

As of now, approximately 9 lakh farmers across all 30 districts of Odisha have sold their paddy. This represents a significant milestone, as over 50 per cent of the registered farmers have already completed the sale of their produce.

The government has provided Rs9,069 crore as the minimum support price (MSP) and Rs3,154 crore in input assistance to these farmers following procurement.

Farmers are also benefiting from the MSP of Rs3,100 per quintal, which includes both the MSP and input assistance, adding to their financial relief and encouraging further participation in the programme. In several districts, especially in western Odisha, the procurement process has reached nearly 90 per cent of its target, and it is expected to be completed soon.

Additionally, the custom milling of rice has commenced, ensuring the timely processing of the procured paddy. A key feature of this year’s procurement process is the prompt disbursement of MSP and input assistance, which is being transferred to the bank accounts of eligible farmers within 48 hours of procurement.

With the procurement process progressing steadily, the state government is on track to achieve its target and provide timely support to the farming community, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Odisha’s agricultural sector.

