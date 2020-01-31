Jamtikra: With government school teachers of Attabira block in Bargarh district remaining busy in pursuing private tuitions, performance of students here has drastically gone down.

According to sources, many government school teachers openly indulge in private tuition, farming activities and insurance agency, flouting guidelines of the state government. Officials of the school and mass education department allegedly keep mum in this matter.

The state government strives hard to implement 5-T for bringing good governance into being. As the teachers remain busy in private tuition from 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm, they come to school late and leave early.

For obvious reasons, studies at government schools in Bargarh district have gone haywire. Meritorious students who are fiscally incapable to avail private tuition fail to score good marks in the examinations.

Local parents and intelligentsia have demanded dismissal of such school teachers from service who do not adhere to their moral responsibilities. Even as students refuse to avail private tuition, many teachers reportedly become vindictive and take revenge otherwise.

School and mass education department and the district administration should conduct regular raids for bringing transparency in education sector. Many educated unemployed youths of Bargarh district could be given employment and posted in their place, the parents opined.

On being contacted, Attabira block education officer Rajaram Meher said, “We will conduct investigation and take necessary steps to curb the practice of private tuition allegedly going on in this block”.

