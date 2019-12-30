Bhubaneswar: Taking serious note of the alleged illegal kidney transplant case, Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das Monday hinted at stringent action against Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

“I have already directed my department. The matter is being examined. After examination of the order, stern action will be taken as appropriate under the law,” Das told reporters here.

Das made this statement in the wake of a notice issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to state Chief Secretary seeking an action-taken report (ATR) in the illegal kidney transplant case involving the hospital.

The rights body has also ordered the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 2, 00,000 to the victim Anil Kumar Swamy and submit the proof of payment within January 25, 2020. The NHRC also asked the government to suspend the registration issued to the hospital within six weeks.