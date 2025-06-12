Mumbai: The government will set up a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to strengthen aviation safety in the wake of the Air India plane crash.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. There were 242 people onboard the plane.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu Thursday said a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“Additionally, the government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail.

“The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future,” Naidu, who visited the crash site, said in a post on X.

PTI