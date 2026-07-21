Bhubaneswar: In a significant administrative move aimed at streamlining recruitment in higher educational institutions, the state government Monday transferred the authority to appoint non-teaching staff from college principals to the Regional Directors of Education (RDEs).

According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, the concerned RDEs will henceforth act as the appointing authority for all non-cadre Group-B, Group-C and Group-D non-teaching posts in government colleges and teacher education institutions under their administrative jurisdiction.

The order has come into effect immediately and supersedes all previous instructions governing such appointments.