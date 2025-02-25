In a quiet South Korean village, a simple act of kindness led to an extraordinary friendship between an elderly man and a wild boar.

According to a local media outlet, this story happened a few years ago. A video of the old man riding the boar has gone viral on the internet.

Watch the viral video here:

The Story

Kim Sunho, a widower in his seventies, lived alone in Wanju, a village surrounded by rolling hills and rice fields. His children had moved to the city, leaving him to lead a quiet, rural life. One morning, while gathering firewood, he heard a faint squeal. Following the sound, he discovered a tiny piglet tangled in the undergrowth, lost and helpless. Moved by the sight, he freed the piglet and took it home to nurse it back to health.

At first, the piglet was fearful, hiding in a corner. But with Kim’s patience and care, it soon gained trust. He named the piglet Hong Buuki, meaning “happiness” in Korean. As the days passed, Hong Buuki grew stronger and more attached to Kim, following him everywhere and playing in the yard.

As the piglet grew into a massive boar, Kim faced new challenges. Hong Buuki’s curiosity led him to knock over household items, prompting Kim to train him like a dog. To his surprise, the boar learned quickly, mastering commands like “sit,” “lie down,” and even bowing before meals.

The duo soon became a familiar sight in the village. Kim sometimes rode his enormous pet like a horse, amusing the villagers. During a harvest festival, he showcased Hong Buuki’s tricks, delighting the crowd. Their story spread beyond Wanju, attracting media attention. Through an act of compassion, a lonely old man and a wild boar found happiness in each other’s company.

PNN