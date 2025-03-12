Monkeys are considered ancestors of humans because many of their actions closely resemble human behavior. They are not only experts at imitating humans but are also known for performing various tasks with ease. Sometimes, monkeys appear fearful of humans, while at other times, they are seen eating and drinking comfortably like people.

Meanwhile, a funny video is going viral on social media, showing a monkey expressing gratitude like a human. After receiving food from a girl, the monkey shakes hands with her as a gesture of thanks. People are loving the way the monkey acknowledges the girl’s kindness.

This adorable video was shared on Instagram by the account @allanimals_ma, garnering millions of views and countless reactions. One user commented, “This monkey is better than those people who don’t even say thank you for a favor.” Another wrote, “Some humans need to learn from this monkey!”

In the viral video, a girl offers food to the monkey. After accepting it, the monkey approaches the girl and thanks her in the sweetest way. The way it expresses gratitude is heartwarming, winning people’s hearts online. Many users have even called it the cutest monkey ever!