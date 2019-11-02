Mumbai: Whenever India and Pakistan play a match, it is much more than just a game of cricket for people of both the countries. Emotions run high, TV sets are damaged, fireworks on display and Twitter goes into an overdrive to accommodate a barrage of patriotic tweets from both nations.

However the best ambassadors of peace have been the cricketers themselves. Out on the field, they’ve shared laughs with their arch rivals, signed autographs for their children, helped each other up when they fell and defended them from Internet trolls.

Here, then, are some gestures of generosity exhibited by the players of both India and Pakistan: