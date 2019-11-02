Mumbai: Whenever India and Pakistan play a match, it is much more than just a game of cricket for people of both the countries. Emotions run high, TV sets are damaged, fireworks on display and Twitter goes into an overdrive to accommodate a barrage of patriotic tweets from both nations.
However the best ambassadors of peace have been the cricketers themselves. Out on the field, they’ve shared laughs with their arch rivals, signed autographs for their children, helped each other up when they fell and defended them from Internet trolls.
Here, then, are some gestures of generosity exhibited by the players of both India and Pakistan:
- When Virat Kohli gifted his bat to Mohammad Amir.
- When Amir admitted his favourite batsman was Kohli
- When Indian opener Virender Sehwag defended Sarfraz Ahmed’s Hindi.
- When Pakistani woman cricketer Kainat Imtiaz said Jhulan Goswami was her inspiration.
- When Indian cricketers bid a graceful adieu to Misbahand Younis.
- When Dhoni had a dad moment with Sarfaraz Ahmed’s son.
- When Yuvraj, Dhoni and Kohli posed with Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali’s kids.