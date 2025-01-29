Bhubaneswar: Green economy could directly contribute Rs 2 lakh crore to Odisha’s GDP, boosting it by 23 per cent by 2030 and positioning the state as a leader in India’s green growth, according to a study conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The study report was released at the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave’ by Development Commissioner Anu Garg.

The study said that Odisha has the potential to create approximately 10 lakh new full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs across three green sectors — energy transition, circular economy & bio-economy and nature-based solutions— and attract Rs 3.5 lakh crore in investments by 2030.

The first-of-its-kind CEEW study, titled, “How a Green Economy Can Deliver Jobs, Growth and Sustainability in Odisha”, calculates the jobs, market, and investment opportunities across 28 value chains.

The study identifies 28 green value chains, ranging from seaweed cultivation and bamboo processing to floating solar and e-waste recycling, which together represent immense economic potential. Its proposed Green Odisha Initiative provides a roadmap to integrate policies, investments, and actions across sectors to realise these opportunities.

About 14 value chains in the energy transition — such as solar, wind, battery storage systems, and electric vehicle manufacturing — could attract Rs 1.5 lakh crore in investments and create 4 lakh new jobs by 2030, the report said.

Further, bio-economy and nature-based solutions such as sustainable packaging, bio inputs for agriculture, mangrove restoration, agroforestry, and seaweed cultivation could create over five lakh jobs while contributing Rs 26,000 crore to Odisha’s economy, it said.

The study also found that promoting a circular economy in Odisha through recycling and reuse initiatives could generate over 30,000 new jobs and Rs 10,000 crore in market opportunities by 2030.

Further, promoting value chains like lithium-ion battery recycling, plastic waste management, and electronic waste processing would not only address environmental challenges but also establish high-value industries that align with global sustainability goals.

Additionally, sustainable tourism offers a significant opportunity to leverage the state’s rich cultural and ecological heritage, driving inclusive growth and expanding economic opportunities in underserved regions.

Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW said, “India’s transition to a green economy will be shaped by the vision and actions of its states, and Odisha is leading the charge. As the first state to secure global climate funding and adopt climate budgeting, Odisha demonstrates how bold policy innovation can drive transformative change.”

By leveraging its natural diversity and critical mineral resources, the state could now become a hub for green industries and sustainable livelihoods from solar to seaweed, setting a benchmark for aligning economic growth with climate resilience, he said.

PTI