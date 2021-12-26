Malkangiri: Security forces have recovered a grenade, six electric detonators and several other items used by Maoists from Mariwada forest under Jodamba police limits in Malkangiri district during a combing operation, Friday.

A joint team of SOG and DVF personnel unearthed the Maoist dump.

Addressing a presser, SDPO Abhilah G said a hand grenade, a generator set, six detonators, codex wires, 65 charging clips, disc cables, a battery and other explosive materials used for making IEDs were seized.

The SDPO said, “Acting on credible inputs, a search operation was launched under Jodamba police limits. The team has unearthed a Maoist dump and recovered the grenade and other explosive materials.”

He said combing operations have been intensified in the Swabiman Anchal, bordering Andhra Pradesh, following the discovery of the explosives and other articles.

He called upon Maoists to join the mainstream for development of the district. In October, the security forces had unearthed a Maoist dump and recovered a huge quantity of explosives near Koraput.

PNN