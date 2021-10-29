Patkura: As many as three persons sustained grievous injuries in a violent clash that erupted between two rival factions at Nuapada market under Patkura tehsil in Kendrapara Thursday evening.

The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment. Later, two of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after their health conditions deteriorated, a police official said.

According to a source, the two rival factions indulged in a clash after a youth named Bibhu Sahoo and one of his relatives belonging to one group were attacked by the other group at the Nuapada market.

A faction that supported Sahoo counter attacked members of the rival group with cricket stumps and wooden planks following an altercation. Three were critically injured in the incident, the official added.

Local shopkeepers immediately pulled their shutters fearing further violence. Police forces were deployed keeping in mind the palpable tension that prevailed at Nuapada market after the group clash.

On being informed by some shopkeepers, Patkura police reached the market and launched a probe into the incident. “A youth named Bibhu Sahoo had gone to Nuapada market along with his brother when they were attacked by a rival faction,” Patkura IIC Saroj Sahu said.

PNN