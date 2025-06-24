Baripada: One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a group clash in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Tuesday, police said.

The clash took place in Kalikapur area Tuesday afternoon over a previous rivalry, Baripada Town police station inspector-in-charge Karunakar Rout said.

The deceased was identified as Raju Ghadei (38). His mother Sabitri, and three others sustained injuries.

While Sabitri and two seriously injured were shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, another injured woman was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

The police have registered a case, and no arrest has been made so far, Rout said.

The incident came hours after BJD leaders submitted a memorandum to Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli alleging lawlessness in the district.

They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in a firing incident that took place near Asanjoada in Baripada on National Highway-18 Monday.

BJD’s Mayurbhanj district president and former state minister Sudam Marndi alleged that the miscreants opened fire at a businessman, identified as Sibananda Barik.

He was shot multiple times in broad daylight by five to six armed assailants, Marndi alleged.

However, Barik survived and is under treatment, the BJD said in its memorandum.