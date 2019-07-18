Puri: The Government Railway Police (GRP) Thursday reopened the death case of Ajay Behera whose mutilated body had been recovered from the railway tracks near Sadanandpur in the district here September 11, 2018.

GRP sources said senior officials have been assigned to reinvestigate the death case of Ajay Behera. “We have reopened the case. Our officials would soon visit the spot from where Behera’s body was recovered. We will also hold discussions with Behera’s family members,” said GRP official SK Bahinipati.

The Puri district police wrote to the GRP asking it to reopen the death case of Ajay Behera following the brutal murder of the latter’s two siblings—Purna and Krusha Behera—along with one of their relatives, Panchau Behera, at Pattanaikia Square on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway July 14.

Family members alleged that some people had killed Ajay and dumped his body on the railway tracks to give the incident a different colour.

Some locals had spotted a mutilated body on the railway tracks September 11, last year. Subsequently, the body was identified to be that of Ajay Behera’s, who was then the sarpanch of Bijay Ramchandrapur gram panchayat.

The GRP had registered an unnatural death case in this regard.

It is worth mentioning here that police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of Ajay’s brothers Purna and Krushna Tuesday.