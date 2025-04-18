Mumbai: The government is “considering a proposal to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above Rs 2,000,” according to a report.

However, there has been no official confirmation of this information and further details are awaited.

In February 2025, India’s GST collections saw a 9.1% rise, reaching approximately Rs 1.84 lakh crore. Official data released March 1 revealed that central GST collections amounted to Rs 35,204 crore, state GST to Rs 43,704 crore, integrated GST to Rs 90,870 crore, and compensation cess to Rs 13,868 crore during the month.

PNN & Agencies