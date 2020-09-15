Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Commercial Tax and GST Enforcement authorities under the CT & GST Commissionerate have conducted a series of raids on 17 business premises and warehouses of tobacco and pan masala manufactures and traders since August 11.

According to sources, large scale unaccounted purchases and sales were detected during inspection for which penalty of Rs 2 crore was collected in 13 cases. Raids in business, as well as factory premises of other two big tobacco and pan masala manufacturers and one trader, are still continuing at Sambalpur, the sources added.

The state GST Enforcement Wing identified two big manufacturers and 13 other traders of pan masala and tobacco products and conducted simultaneous raids at Bhubaneswar Jatni, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Baripada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Bolangir.

While proceeding to Sambalpur, the inspecting teams intercepted three trucks loaded with tobacco products worth `1.10 crore at Jujumara near Sambalpur. The said goods were being transported from M/s KP Sugandh Ltd and M/s Narayani Trading Company, Sambalpur to Cuttack/Bhubaneswar/Jatni on the strength of waybill No.891114560533 dt.09.09.2020 and 851114746441 , 881114744811 dt.10.09.2020.

For the fraudulent transactions effected through the above mentioned three vehicles, orders in MOV-7 have been issued to the consigner of the goods to pay tax and penalty amounting to `1.25 crore, u/s 129 of OGST Act.