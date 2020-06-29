New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry issued Monday guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ phase across India between July 1 and July 31. In a release the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that schools, colleges will remain closed till July 31. However, online/distance learning will be permitted and shall be encouraged. Schools and colleges have remained closed since March to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

International air travel will remain closed except for those flights permitted by the government. As during the ‘Unlock 1’ phase Metro Rail, cinemas, gymnasiums, bars will remain closed till further notice. However domestic flight, passenger train services will be further expanded in a calibrated manner during the ‘Unlock 2’ phase.

Timing of the night curfew has been relaxed. Now the curfew will remain in force between 10.00pm and 5.00am throughout India, except for essential activities. However, lockdown will remain in force in COVID-19 containment zones till July 31. This will help authorities to demarcate zones and carry out proper preventive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Political, academic, cultural, religious, sporting events and other large congregations will continue to be prohibited during the ‘Unlock 2’ phase, the MHA said in the statement.