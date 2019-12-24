Ambala: A woman here handed over a letter to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, ‘confessing’ she killed her police officer-husband two-and-a- half years back. She told the minister that she wanted to be hanged for the crime, according to a report in a section of the media here.

A post-mortem then had found nothing suspicious, police said, adding that a case has now been registered based on the letter.

Sunil Kumari, widow of late ASP Rohtas Singh, met the home minister Monday at his residence when he was listing public grievances and handed him the letter, Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal has been quoted as saying.

In the letter, Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was a drunkard, the official said.

According to the letter, the late ASP reached home heavily drunk July 15, 2017 and started abusing her, during which he fell down. He was about to vomit after the fall when Kumari gagged him with a piece of cloth, SP Jorwal said.

The man apparently choked on food particles. He was taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, informed Jorwal.

The woman further wrote in the letter that she never spoke a word about this to anyone. However, she has been suffering from guilt since the incident and hence took the decision to ‘confess’.

Vij said the woman gave him the letter and asked him to have her hanged for the crime she had committed.

The woman was booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC in the Mahesh Nagar police station. Later, she was arrested and handed over to the Mahila Police station for further investigation, the SP said.

