Ahmedabad: A person in this city has paid a fine of over Rs 28 lakh to get back his dream vehicle… a Porsche which he had bought for rupees two crore.

The owner of the car, Ranjit Desai had imported the car, but then had conveniently forgotten to pay taxes. He was driving around in this city and naturally being a rare model it attracted a lot of attention including that of the police.

But his luck ran out November 28 after he was caught by the authorities at the Hamlet Crossroads in the western part of this city. It was just a routine checking the police found that the car did not have a number plate. Also Desai failed to present valid documents regarding the car.

“We had therefore detained the car and issued an RTO memo under the Motor Vehicles Act. This means that he has to deposit the penalty with the RTO and come to us with a receipt to get back the vehicle,” police sub-inspector MB Virja informed.

“Initially, a fine of Rs 9.80 lakh was slapped, but when the owner went to deposit that amount, the RTO dug out old records and imposed the penalty of Rs 27.68 lakhs, which incidentally is the highest fine ever imposed on any vehicle in India,” added Virja.

See link: https://twitter.com/AhmedabadPolice/status/1214838236326973441

The entire episode has been posted by the Gujarat police on its Twitter handle. Desai probably never knew that there is no escaping the law… more so if you have an eye-catching car like Porsche 911.

