Mumbai: Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here Wednesday.

The Titans chased down a stiff target of 196 in the last ball thanks to batting heroics of Rashid Khan (31 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (40 not out).

The Titans ended at 199 for five in 20 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha made 68 off 38 balls at the top of the order.

Pace sensation Umran Malik’s stunning figures of 5/25 — his maiden five-for — went in vain.

Earlier, invited to bat, Sunrisers posted 195 for six with Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with 65 and Aiden Markram contributed 56. Shashank Singh played a stunning cameo of 25 not out off just six balls towards the end.

For the Titans, Mohammed Shami took three wickets for 39 runs while Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal got one apiece.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 195/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 65, Aiden Markram 56; Mohammed Shami 3/39).

Gujarat Titans: 199 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 68, Rahul Tewatia 40 not out, Rashid Khan 31 not out; Umran Malik 5/25).

PTI