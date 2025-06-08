Lucknow: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to get engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj at the five-star Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Over 300 VIP guests, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, and other senior leaders, are expected to attend the event. The engagement will take place at the hotel’s Fulcurn Hall, which has been adorned with a lavish 12×16 ft stage and special arrangements featuring the couple’s favourite Awadhi dishes.

According to media reports, the menu includes Mix Veg Raita, Pineapple Raita, Dahi Bhalla, Papad, Paneer Tikka Lababdar, Vegetable Manchurian, Vegetable Hakka Noodles, Bhindi Masala, Imarti-Rabdi, Walnut Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Tea, Coffee, Cookies, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Lasooni Corn Palak, Dum Aloo Banarasi, Jeera Rice, Dal Lucknowi, Kadhi Pakora, Roti, and Gulab Ki Thandi Kheer. Notably, the cost per plate is reported to be at least Rs 6,000.

About Priya Saroj

Priya Saroj, 26, is the daughter of three-time MP and current SP MLA Tufani Saroj. A law graduate, Priya was born in Varanasi and completed her schooling in Delhi. She won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Machhlishahr by defeating BJP’s BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes. Her father confirmed in January that the two families had held “constructive talks” regarding the match and that both had given their consent.