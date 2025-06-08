Lucknow: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj have gotten engaged. The first video from the engagement ceremony has gone viral on social media, showing Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj holding hands and smiling together. This marks their first public appearance as a couple, and the moment quickly caught the attention of fans and well-wishers across the country.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, along with Shivpal Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra Yadav, and Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, attended the engagement ceremony. Special arrangements were made for the guests at the event.

According to media reports, the menu includes Mix Veg Raita, Pineapple Raita, Dahi Bhalla, Papad, Paneer Tikka Lababdar, Vegetable Manchurian, Vegetable Hakka Noodles, Bhindi Masala, Imarti-Rabdi, Walnut Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Tea, Coffee, Cookies, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Lasooni Corn Palak, Dum Aloo Banarasi, Jeera Rice, Dal Lucknowi, Kadhi Pakora, Roti, and Gulab Ki Thandi Kheer. Notably, the cost per plate is reported to be at least Rs 6,000.

Priya Saroj, 26, is the daughter of three-time MP and current SP MLA Tufani Saroj. A law graduate, Priya was born in Varanasi and completed her schooling in Delhi. She won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Machhlishahr by defeating BJP’s BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes. Her father confirmed in January that the two families had held “constructive talks” regarding the match and that both had given their consent.