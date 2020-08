Mumbai: It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. It was difficult for anyone to believe his sudden demise. Fans are remembering him on social media by sharing his photos and videos.

Meanwhile, ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has posted an old video with Sushant from his college days.

In the video, Siddhant is dancing with Sushant on the song Chikni Chameli.

Siddhant wrote with the video, “College mein tha, B.com ke Saath Saath “the usual combo”- CA kar raha tha. Ek National Talent Hunt mein Part lia…Jeeta Main, Nache Hum dono. Mera Confidence uske baad Ufff..!🚀 Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar…Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah! Mummy Papa ko laga ki kuch toh baat hogi mujh mein bhi…CA choro beta, Hero bante hain! Permission mil gai. Meri Pehli Jeet, Meri Shuruwaat. Aaj kal bhi Neend nahi ati. Ye Video hazaar baar dekha hai Socha share karun ya nahi…? Phir socha Dono Bhai Todd ke naache hain Share karna toh banta hai guru! @sushantsinghrajput.”

Notably, on the day of Sushant’s death, Siddhant shared a picture with the late actor. The picture was taken during the same fest. Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen with Siddhant.

He wrote in the caption, “Ye Photo bohot khaas hai, Socha tha ki jab phir kabhi milengey toh dikhaunga aur poochunga – “Aap ko yaad hai?! Main wahi ladka hun.” Yanhi se mera safar shuru hua tha, aur aap usme hamesha rahengey bhai. @sushantsinghrajput 🙏”

Meanwhile, several stars including Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Zareen Khan have also joined Sushant’s family members in their campaign seeking a CBI probe into the actor’s untimely demise.