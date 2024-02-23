Bargarh: Security forces and Maoists exchanged fire in Odisha’s Bargarh district Friday, police said.

Following a tip-off on the presence of Naxals on Gandhmardan hill inside a forest in Paikmal area of the district, a joint operation was launched by the state’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Wednesday, a senior official said.

“Around 8.30 am Friday, an exchange of fire took place in a hilly terrain near Khandijharan village under Paikmal police station area of Bargarh district. Later, security forces searched the area and found an IED, eight bags, camp articles, clothes and food items. Search is continuing in the area,” he said.

Senior police officers have rushed to the area, located close to Chhattisgarh, to take stock of the situation.

Several jawans of the SOG were reportedly injured in an IED explosion during a search operation at Nalikumpa jungle in Boudh district Thursday.

PTI