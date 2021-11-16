Baripada/Kendrapara: In two separate incidents Monday, unidentified armed miscreants allegedly robbed cash worth lakhs of rupees from a petrol pump near Baripada and a customer service centre in Kendrapara.

Both the incidents were captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the two establishments.

The CCTV footage from the first incident near Baripada purportedly shows up to three armed miscreants arriving late at night at the Manchabandha petrol pump along National Highway No18 on a motorcycle. They requested petrol from the filling station attendants. However, one of the two pillion riders suddenly brandished a gun at one of the employees and snatched the money bag from him before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, the looters rode away from Baripada towards Balasore. The filling station owner is yet to calculate the exact amount of money stolen from the employees. A case has been registered at the local police station in this regard.

In another similar but unrelated incident, armed youths looted over Rs 1 lakh from a customer service centre in Kendrapara district’s Chandol area.

According to reports, three armed miscreants barged into the centre in the afternoon under the guise of correcting their Aadhaar cards.

one of the accused brandished a gun at two female employees and fled with over Rs 1,00,000 in cash. They also stole up to six new mobile phones and four pen drives.

The victims have filed a report with the Kendrapara town police. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and efforts are being made to identify the robbers using CCTV footage.