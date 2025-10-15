Deogaon: Panic gripped Kacharapali village under Deogaon police limits in Bolangir district Monday evening after a group of armed miscreants reportedly went on a rampage, brandishing guns and swords.

According to reports, over 10 youths arrived on four motorcycles and stormed the Sahupara area, threatening residents with firearms and sharp weapons. They allegedly hurled abuses and searched for a local youth to attack, leaving villagers terrified. As panic spread, residents rushed indoors while the miscreants continued to create chaos before fleeing the scene.

Locals later alleged that a person from another state, currently residing in Deogaon, had instigated the attack by bringing in outsiders. Around 8pm, members of the Sahupara Pragati Yuvak Sangha and villagers lodged a written complaint at Deogaon police station, submitting CCTV footage and photographs of the incident. The visuals have since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Acting on the complaint, police teams launched raids and seized one motorcycle allegedly used by the attackers. Police have detained four youths for questioning and are continuing raids to apprehend the remaining suspects.