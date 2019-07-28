Chitrakonda: Prior to July 26, 2018, when the Gurupriya Setu of Chitrakonda panchayat in Malkangiri district was inaugurated, this area was known as a den of Maoists. Earlier named as ‘Bichhinnanchal’ (cut-off area), which later came to be known as Swabhiman Anchal, the cut-off area has undergone a sea change over past one year.

Notably, the Gurupriya bridge was constructed at Janabai, 18 km from Chitrakonda linking 30,000 people from 151 villages to the mainland, after they were cut off for nearly six decades. At that time, the state government had also announced a package of Rs 100 crore for the development of this area.

After the construction of the Gurupriya bridge, Sakrubandha and Jantapai hanging bridges were constructed in order to facilitate movement to the Swabhiman Anchal. Along with this, many villages were also connected by all-weather roads.

It is known that, fish cultivation was promoted and turmeric cultivation projects have been started for the betterment of local people. Moreover, there is a proposal to construct a hospital at Paparmetel and a ‘Maa Gruha’ was inaugurated at Hataguda of Badapada, after Gurupriya bridge connected the area with mainland.

Moreover, a Kalash Yatra was organised from Badapada area of Swabhiman Anchal on the occasion of Malyabanta Mahotsav. Similarly, the administration is planning to give Gurupriya the status of a tourist site, which is bestowed with natural beauty.

Interestingly, this area has attracted many tourists from various places including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Thousands of tourists are coming to this area every day away from the din and bustle of the city life, for picnic and merrymaking.

As a result, nearby areas of Gurupriya bridge like Badapadar, Panasagandhi and Sanyasiguda have turned picnic spots. Furthermore, a provision of boating has been developed at small islands in the river around Gurupriya. The district and the block administrations have been striving for the development of the Swabhiman Anchal.

Giving his views, Block Development Officer of Chitrakonda Lariman Kharasel said, “In future, multifaceted projects will be taken up for the development of Swabhiman Anchal”.

