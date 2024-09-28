Chandigarh: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that had he been released from jail three to four months back, his party would have formed government in Haryana after the assembly polls.

Kejriwal, however, at the same time said the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without the support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on September 13 after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He remained in jail for five months.

Addressing a gathering here in favour of the AAP nominees for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, Kejriwal spoke about his party’s guarantees, including free electricity, setting up of mohalla clinics, improving the condition of government schools and hospitals, and Rs 1,000 per month for women.

“Now, you will ask me that Kejriwal is giving such big guarantees, will you win,” he asked the gathering.

“I want to say had they released me three to four months back from jail, our government would have been formed in Haryana,” Kejriwal said.

“Everywhere, I am getting so much love from people. They released me 10 days ago. We are getting so many seats that no government can be formed in Haryana even without us. Whatever government is formed in Haryana, it will be formed with the support of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.

Kejriwal said “it is my responsibility to fulfill all five guarantees (given by the AAP) from that government”.

The AAP is fighting the Haryana Assembly polls solo.

The former Delhi chief minister alleged that he was kept in jail for five months in a “false” case.

“They tried a lot to break me in jail. Their aim was to make me bow down somehow. They had stopped my medicine for many days, I don’t know what they wanted to do with me? They wanted to break me, but they did not know that I am a son of Haryana. They can break anyone but cannot break the person from Haryana,” he said.

Recalling his association with Haryana, Kejriwal said he was born in Siwani village of Bhiwani.

“I completed my education in Hisar. After leaving Haryana, your son made the name of Haryana famous in the whole world. The people of Haryana should give their son a chance to serve,” he added.

Reaching out to the people, the AAP national convener said “your son formed governments in Delhi and Punjab”.

“I did such things in Delhi and no leader or party in the entire country has done such things in 75 years,” Kejriwal said.

“There are only two states –Delhi and Punjab in the country where 24 hours and free electricity is available. Electricity bills in Delhi is zero. Even in Haryana, only Arvind Kejriwal can reduce electricity bills to zero,” he added.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

PTI