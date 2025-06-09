Mumbai: Hailey Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, shared several bikini photos over the weekend with the caption: “Lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long.”

The post comes amid ongoing speculation about tension in the couple’s marriage. Despite rumors, the pair have continued to make public appearances together, seemingly aiming to dispel reports of trouble.

Fueling further speculation, Justin Bieber posted a cryptic message on social media just hours after Hailey’s post. Sharing a series of black-and-white photos, the 31-year-old singer wrote, “Tired of transactional relationships,” adding, “If I have to do something to be loved that’s not love.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before splitting. They reconciled in June 2018, became engaged the following month, and confirmed their marriage in November 2018. The couple held a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina September 30, 2019.

On May 9, 2024, the couple announced that Hailey was pregnant with their first child. Their son was born August 23, 2024. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber primarily reside in a $25.8 million mansion in the Beverly Park enclave of Los Angeles. They also own property in La Quinta, California, and Ontario, Canada.

