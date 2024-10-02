Bangalore: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has handed over the first AL-31FP aero engine, manufactured under the 240-engine contract, to the Indian Air Force at Koraput in Odisha. The contract for 240 AL-31FP aero engines for Su-30MKI aircraft was signed September 9, Bangalore-headquartered HAL noted in a statement Tuesday, adding, these engines would be delivered in eight years. The statement said Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar lauded HAL’s efforts in delivering the first engine within weeks of signing the contract.