Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja suprised fans on Halloween by adding a twist of Bollywood to their outfits. The couple dressed as Anarkali and Salim from “Mughal-e-Azam”, starring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala.

Sonam completed her look with the highlight iron chain around her neck, in the same way as Madhubala as Anarkali was shackled in it during the climax of the film. The “Neerja” actress’ outfit was a custom-made from the House of Masaba.

Speaking about creating this ensemble for Sonam, designer Masaba Gupta of House Of Masaba said: “The concept of creating this outfit inspired by Anarkali was indeed special as I was recreating an epochal character. There was alot of detailing that was to be kept in mind when it comes to the number of ‘kali’s’ or the print or even silhouette of the garment. Sonam for me is beauty untainted and she is pulled off the look with such ease.”

Sharing their pictures on Instagram, Sonam used the iconic song “Pyaar kiya to darna kya?” for her caption.