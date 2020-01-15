Rewa (MP): A 14-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by two persons, including a minor, in this district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred at Baikunthpur town, around 23kms from Rewa, Tuesday night, police informed.

The accused duo – Dipak Sakat and his 17-year-old accomplice – have been arrested, Rewa DSP, Abid Khan, said.

“When the girl was going home around 9.00 pm, the accused stopped her and forcibly took her to a deserted house in Baikunthpur, where they raped her,” said Khan.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 376-D (gangrape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Khan said, adding that they will be produced in separate courts.

A sign language interpreter has been communicating with the victim to know the details about her ordeal informed Khan.

Agencies