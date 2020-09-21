Khaira: Meet this retired primary school teacher Raghunath Mohanty (61) of Sarugaon village under Khaira block in Balasore district. He is popularly called as ‘Raghu Sir’ by locals in the region. He is popular because of the teaching aids he creates for the benefit of the students.

Raghunath had been worked as a mathematics teacher in various primary schools. All through his teaching career, Raghunath has tried to impart knowledge in a simple manner and make the subject matter easy for his students. For this he has used handmade teaching aids.

Despite his limited earning as a primary school teacher, Raghunath spends a large chunk of his salary for making teaching aids every month. Even after his retirement, he still continues to do so. Among the subjects for those he makes teaching aids are science, geography history and mathematics. This is because he is aware of the tender minds of school-going kids.

The retired teacher has worked at primary schools in Sundarapur, Mahatipur, Bhogupur and Maharasahi villages under the block.

Raghunath uses waste materials like newspaper, pitch board, foil wrapper, discarded cloth, coir and matchboxes. He has donated some of these teaching aids to the Khaira block education office, which have been kept there.

Students, parents and teachers of different schools coming to the office often gain knowledge by using these aids. “During leisure times every day, ideas creep into my mind inspiring me to make innovative teaching aids,” the retired teacher said.

PNN