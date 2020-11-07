Hyderabad: Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty turns a year older today. This south siren was born 7 November 1981.

On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you some interesting facts related to her.

Anushka’s real name is Sweety Shetty. After appearing in films, she named herself Anushka. She made her debut in the film Super in 2005. No one from her family are from the film industry. Yet today, Anushka has achieved an elevated name through her hard work and dedication.

Anushka was already very fit before coming into films. She used to work as a Yoga Instructor in Mangaluru before appearing in films. Seeing her beauty, a director offered her a film. After this, Anushka never looked back. She consistently acted in many Telugu films. Anushka’s biggest hit was Baahubali.

Her character ‘Devasena’ in Baahubali became quite famous. Amid this, Prabhas and Anushka’s affair was also discussed a lot. However, she broke the silence on these reports and said that Prabhas was her friend.

Talking of films, Anushka’s film Size Zero is considered to be one of her memorable films. In 2010, Anushka made a lot of fans with her work in the Tamil film Singham. In the year 2013, Singham 2 released which further increased her stardom. Anushka worked with Prabhas in the 2009 film Billa.