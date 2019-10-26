Mumbai: Ghajini actress Asin may have quit acting after marriage, but there was a time in her career when she was one of the most sought after actress. She has the credit of working with all the Khans and also Akshay Kumar in her short career.

Asin has worked across film industries in India but is best known for her work in Tamil films. However, it all began in 2001, when she made her acting debut in Malayalam film, Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. Soon, Asin expanded her universe to make her Telugu debut with Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi (2003), which turned out to be her first commercial success. It was only in 2004 that she made her Tamil debut with M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi (2004), also a success at box office. Subsequently she went on to work in a number of hit films, mostly in Tamil language – Ghajini (2005), actioner Sivakasi (2005), thriller Varalaru (2006), action thriller Pokkiri (2007), romantic drama Vel (2008) and Dasavathaaram (2008) — films that would seal her destiny.

In 2008, she made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan, which also hit the bull’s eye. After that, she formed a winning combination with Salman Khan (Ready and No Entry Mein Entry) and Akshay Kumar (Khiladi 786 and Housefull 2).

Coming to her personal life, Asin was linked with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for quite a few reasons. The two were the brand ambassador for a big fashion line. That was when the two were linked up! Apparently Dhoni was spotted at Asin’s Lokhandwala apartment before an IPL semi-final in 2010. His presence created such a buzz that a crowd had gathered to see him. That was not the end. The two were also spotted at a Sri-Lanka event in 2011, at a time when Dhoni was a much married man. Asin cleared the air and said that she just wanted to congratulate the skipper person!

In 2016, she married Rahul Sharma, co-founder Micromax and was blessed with a daughter, whom they named Arin, in 2017. She quit acting when she was still a name to reckon with and settled into blissful matrimony.