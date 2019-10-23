Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas, popularly known as Baahubali, celebrates his birthday October 23. On this occasion, let us reveal some interesting facts related to him.

Prabhas’ recently released film Saaho garnered him much success among his fans.

The action-star was so shy that he never talked to girls during his school and college days.

Prabhas likes to do only one film at a time. During the shoot of Baahubali, which took five years to complete, he got many offers of big budget films but said no to all. Baahubali, in turn, made southern superstar Prabhas to an international star overnight. His fame is not limited to southern films any longer, but he made the whole world go crazy with his acting skills.

Prabhas made his film debut in the Telugu film Eeswar back in (2002). His works include Varsham (2004), Chatrapathi (2005), Chakram (2005), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), Mirchi (2013), and Saaho (2019).

Prabhas played the title role in SS Rajamouli’s epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Baahubali team gifted him Rs 1.5 crore worth gym equipment to get beefed up for his role in the film. Prabhas received Rs 25 crore as remuneration for Baahubali. These days, he charges up to 30 crore for a film.

After the success of Baahubali, several reports suggested that lead pair Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were dating each other. Even news of their secret marriage surfaced. Rumour mills continue to churn out stories one after the other about the pair. However, neither of them has spoken anything on their relationship as yet. The two have known each other for more than 10 years and are good friends, they insist.