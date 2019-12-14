Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati’s career has reached new heights, thanks to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali-The Beginning and Baahubali 2-The Conclusion. The movie, also starring Rebel star Prabhas and Anushka Shetty broke all the records of the cinema industry.

Rana, who played Bhallaladeva, is turning 35 years old today. Every time the actor appears onscreen, there is hardly any other thing you can focus on. From good looks to brilliant onscreen presence, Rana Daggubati is a powerhouse of talent.

On this occasion, let’s know some unknown facts of Rana Daggubati:

-Rana Daggubati himself confessed that he is blind from his right eye. He revealed that he has got a transplant done but still he cannot see anything from his right eye when the left one is closed.

– Rana is a die-hard fan of legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Sridevi. In fact, for his character in Baahubali, the actor took inspiration from Kamal Haasan’s cult classic Nayagan to get the nuances right for an aged man.

– Rana is the son of famous producer, Suresh Babu. He could have got good offers easily but Rana chose the struggling path. After working as a visual effects coordinator for 4 years, Rana stepped into acting in 2010. His first debut film is ‘Leader’.

– He is a graduate in Industrial photography; some reports suggest that Rana always wanted to do software engineering.

– He might be aggressive and hard on the screen, but, in reality, he has a completely different personality. His close ones say that he is very soft-hearted and cannot watch emotional movies as he ends up crying.

PNN