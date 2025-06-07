Birthday girl Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction, she’s a household name in India. Born June 7, 1975, Ekta is celebrating her birthday today, yet she has no plans to get married. Some believe she remained unmarried due to a condition set by her father, Jeetendra, while others say she is still in search of true love, which has made her hesitant to tie the knot. So, what’s the truth? Let’s find out in this birthday special.

She once cited Salman Khan

You may be surprised to know that Ekta Kapoor is among the celebs who have stayed single even after crossing the age of 45. She is often asked about marriage in interviews, and once she amusingly cited Salman Khan. When asked about her own marriage plans, she replied with a smile, “When Salman Khan gets married, I’ll marry two or three years after that.”

Her father’s condition: marriage or work?

There’s long been speculation that Ekta’s decision to remain unmarried is tied to a condition set by her father. She addressed this herself in an interview. Ekta said, “Papa told me—either get married or work. So I chose work.” She added that she had seen many friends go through marriage and divorce, which may also be why she is still waiting.

Is she still waiting for true love?

Ekta Kapoor once opened up about her crush. She shared a picture of a Bollywood star on social media and revealed her feelings. The star was none other than Chunky Pandey. On his birthday, Ekta posted a picture with the caption: “A few years ago, I lost my heart to Chunky Pandey. If he had said yes, I would have been a Bollywood wife today.”

Her name has also been linked to filmmaker Karan Johar. In an interview, Karan once joked that if neither of them found a partner, they would marry each other. However, Ekta never publicly commented on this statement.