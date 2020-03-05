Mumbai: Hiten Tejwani, a television actor and contestant in Bigg Boss 12, turns 46 years Thursday. Hiten shot to fame after featuring Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb and Pavitra Rishta.

Hiten’s different sides were seen in Bigg Boss. He looked like a settled person who handles situation well. Born March 5, 1974 in Maharashtra, Hiten has some interesting tales to share. Let us know those things related to him on the occasion of his birthday.

Hiten married television actress Gauri Pradhan. Hiten and Gauri’s love story is one of the famous love stories of TV industry. Actually, Hiten was interested in acting since childhood. He started modeling during college days and also used to do ad films.

In the year 1999, Hiten was on his way to Bangalore to shoot an ad film when he met Gauri Pradhan at the airport.

In the first meeting, Hiten liked Gauri’s simplicity, although Gauri was very serious on the set. Hiten never dared to talk to Gauri. After finishing shoot, the two returned to their respective fields of work. Hiten and Gauri did not talk for about six months. Later, the duo met in the serial Kutumb. Initially Gauri did not like Hiten at all.

Audience liked the pair so much that television soap ace Ekta Kapoor cast Hiten and Gauri in a number of serials which included Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. During work, both of them started liking each other. Gathering courage, Hiten proposed Gauri. Hiten and Gauri dated for several years before they got married.

However, very few people knew that Hiten was already married although he did not hide this from Gauri. In an interview, Hiten had revealed that he had married under peer pressure. In 2001, he divorced his first wife. Three years later, Hiten and Gauri tied the knot. In 2009, Gauri gave birth to twins Nevaan and Katya. Today this couple is leading a happy married life.