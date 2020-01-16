Mumbai: No father wishes to see his son’s dead body. But actor Kabir Bedi had faced such a nightmare situation when he could not stop his son from committing suicide.

Kabir’s son Siddharth committed suicide at the age of 26. This incident keeps taunting Bedi to this day. During an interview Kabir said, “I knew my son was going to commit suicide, but I could not save his son even after several attempts.”

Siddharth went to Carnegie Mellon University, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and committed suicide in 1997 at the age of 26.

During his studies, he was in depression which later increased and he fell victim to a serious disease like schizophrenia. Kabir got his son treated but the medicines led him to sadness. He tried to make his son’s every day positive, but his illness was taking a more serious form. He himself searched about his illness.

“One day he told me that he was thinking about suicide. I was surprised to hear this,” he added.

“My wife Nikki and son Adam also cared for him a lot. One day when I checked his email, I was shocked, this mail was for his friends, in which he wrote, ‘come to give me the farewell’. I was scared and then I called the Prevention Squad in Los Angeles,” he said.

After a few days, Siddharth ended his life. He had left a letter in which he wrote: “I am going to the other side.”