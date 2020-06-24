Many call him the god of modern-day football. But then at times Lionel Messi who turns 33 today, has proven he is fallible. At the club level, Lionel Messi’s career is nothing short of ‘extra-ordinary’. However, when representing his country, this Argentine star really doesn’t have anything to show for. Well Messi himself recognises this failure, but then till date he has been able to do nothing about it.

Messi has spread joy round the world with his dazzling skills and superb strikes. Let’s just hope he continues to do so in the years to come. There have however, been some moments that Messi himself would want definitely to forget. Here are some facts about Messi that highlights that at times he is very humane also.

Red card on debut for Argentina

The prodigy came on as a substitute in the 63rd in a game against Hungary in August 2005. However, his debut turned into a nightmare just two minutes later. Messi was shown the red card as he accidently elbowed an opposition. The referee misconstrued the act as personal and showed him a straight red. Thus Messi had to walk off the pitch even before he had started.

World Cup final loss to Germany

Argentina and Germany met in the final of the 2014 World Cup. It was expected to be Messi’s day as he had excelled all through the tournament. After the disappointments of the 2006 and 2010 World Cup, fans thought Messi would be able to add the World Cup winner’s medal to his trophy cabinet. Sadly that was not to be. Argentina lost to Germany in extra-time and Messi once more had to return disappointed from the world stage.

Copa America loss to Chile

It happened in 2016 and this loss certainly affected Messi personally. All through to the summit clash Messi and Argentina had mesmerised all opposition. They were firm favourites in the final too. But then Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo single-handledly kept Argentina at bay making some brilliant saves. The game went to penalties. Messi stepped up to take the first shot, but missed. Chile went on to win on penalties. After the game, Messi announced his retirement from international football. He was shattered to that extent. However, a few months later he made a comeback.

Convicted of tax fraud

In 2013, reports surfaced that Messi was involved in tax evasion. Spanish authorities claimed Messi and his father had failed to pay taxes of €4.1 million. The amount was reportedly accumulated since 2006 when Messi wasn’t old enough to handle his finances. In the trial which followed, Messi tried to plead his ignorance about the entire matter. But it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears. In 2016, Messi and his father were found guilty of tax evasion. Both were handed 21-month prison sentence. Messi however, did not have to go behind bars as it was his first offence. Also the sentence was less than 24 months and as per Spanish law he did not have to serve time. But it was a shocking revelation for the fans of Messi. Their ‘golden boy’ was not the ‘hero’ they thought him to be.

Spitting at the opposition in a La Liga game

Messi is a player who is known for his professional conduct on the pitch. Mostly he avoids controversies in spite of the crunching and rough tackles he has to face. However in the 2008 game against Malaga, for once, he lost his cool. All through the game Messi had been brutally tackled on a wet pitch. Duda of Malaga was one player who played it very rough against Messi. In the second half the two went down together after another such challenge. Both got up and when Duda’s back was towards Messi, the Argentine spat at him. Cameras however, caught the act. Then Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola had to apologise for Messi’s behaviour. He also publicly condemned Messi’s actions. It was a moment of weakness that he would like to forget but sadly the media and football fans never did and never will.

Notable achievements

Messi made his debut for the Barcelona team in the 2004-05 season. He was 17 years three months and 22 days old when he took the field against Espanyol. It then made him the youngest player ever to play for Barcelona.

All through his career Messi has played for Barcelona. He has won 10 La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey and four UEFA Championships with Barcelona.

In all competitions Messi has so far played 722 games for Barcelona scoring 629 goals.

Record-breaking feat

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballer Messi has so far won six Ballon d’Or awards. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. His arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award five times.