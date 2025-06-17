Mumbai: Today is Lisa Haydon’s birthday, and she has turned 39 this Tuesday. That said, it’s hard to believe her age just by looking at her. The saying ‘Age is just a number’ fits perfectly in Lisa’s case. One would never guess she is the mother of three children just by her appearance. So, where is the actress now, having stayed away from films?

Interestingly, very few people know that Varun Dhawan once had a crush on Lisa Haydon when he was 16. Yes, you heard that right. He revealed this himself in an interview. Later, when dating rumours started surfacing in 2014, Lisa clarified that she was single and that Varun was not engaged to anyone, putting an end to the speculation.

On the personal front, Lisa married her billionaire boyfriend Dino Lalvani in 2016. Following their marriage, she gave birth to their first son, Jack, in May 2017. In 2020, she welcomed their second son, Leo, and then, in 2021, the couple had a daughter. After marrying Dino Lalvani, the actress stepped away from films.

Despite being a mother of three, Lisa continues to outshine many current actresses in terms of fitness and beauty. She is also no less when it comes to hotness. The actress frequently grabs attention on social media by sharing her bold pictures.