Mumbai: Manushi Chhillar is celebrating her 24th birthday today. She will soon be seen in the Yash Raj Films produced Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. In the film she is playing the role of ‘Samyukta’. Manushi Chhillar’s journey to the movie world has been a great story of success. From being an MBBS student, Chhillar went to win the ‘Miss World’ crown and then took the plunge into the film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Coming from Haryanvi family Chhillar displayed talent in various fields as a teenager. Chhillar studied at St Thomas’ School, New Delhi and was the all India CBSE topper in English in class 12. She scored 96 per cent in her board exams. She studied at Miranda House for one year and then cleared the All India Pre-Medical Test (now, NEET) in her first attempt. She was pursuing a medical degree (MBBS) at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Chhillar ventured into pageantry with ‘Big Bazaar’ sponsored ‘Campus Princess 2016’, where she was crowned as one of the all India finalists in 2016. Thereafter, she went on to win the title of ‘Femina Miss India Haryana’ in April 2017. Chhillar represented Haryana in the annual ‘Femina Miss India’ contest. During the competition, Chhillar was crowned ‘Miss Photogenic’.

Manushi’s world changed after winning the title of ‘Miss World’. She got offers for many films. She has been one of the top trending personalities in India. Due to her success, Chhillar has travelled all over the world.